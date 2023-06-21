Vermont men’s basketball freshman, TJ Hurley will be playing for another team, later this week. Going to play for his home country, team Canada in the U19 Hungry games.
Details in the video above.
by: Ken Drake
Posted:
Updated:
Vermont men’s basketball freshman, TJ Hurley will be playing for another team, later this week. Going to play for his home country, team Canada in the U19 Hungry games.
Details in the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now