Vermont freshman, TJ Hurley, has been named the America East rookie of the week for the second straight week.

The first year player has scored double digits four straight games, with an average of 13 points per, over that span.

He is also shooting 60 percent from the floor, and nearly 52 percent from behind the lock.

Head coach John Becker said he saw this coming since their exhibition games, in Canada.

