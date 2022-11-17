The Plattsburgh and Norwich women’s hockey teams have history. They have been long time rivals and combined for 6 straight National Championships, until Middlebury won it last season.

This time around it we would see the same great hockey action, with both teams holding leads. In the 3rd period alone Plattsburgh’s 3-2 lead would turn into the Cadets 4-3 lead, all less than a minute apart.

The Cardinals would then tie the game with 12 seconds left in regulation, while short handed, getting the game to overtime.

In OT, it would be former Cadet, now Cardinal, Julia Masotta that would score the game winner.

Full highlights from the game, and interviews with the players and coaches in the video above.