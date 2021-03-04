“It’s win or go home time” UVM men’s hoops preps for America East semifinal

The Vermont men’s basketball team is facing conference foe and four seed Hartford on Saturday in an America East semifinal matchup.

UVM has earned its 12th consecutive semifinal appearance. The No. 2 seed Vermont has won the America East Tournament eight times. The Catamounts will try to make its sixth straight championship game appearance.

Vermont hoops head coach John Becker has posted a 17-2 record against the Hawks during his time as the leader of this team. In those victories, UVM has won by an average of 14.2 points per game.

There’s some unfinished business with the Hartford Hawks. Last year UVM and Hartford would have met in the America East Championship Game. The game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting. By rule, the Catamounts were ultimately deemed conference champions as the highest remaining seed left in the America East tournament.

America East Player of the Year Ryan Davis holds an impressive record against the Hawks. Davis has averaged 10.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game against Hartford.

“It’s one game at a time, it’s win or go home time. Anything can happen in the playoffs and you’ve got to respect every opponent you face. We’re just gonna take it one game at a time and right now it’s Hartford. We’ve got to focus and be ready for that” said Davis.

Opening tip is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 at Patrick Gym.