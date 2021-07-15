Jason Corliss wins 42nd edition of Vermont Governor’s Cup

Barre native Jason Corliss secured back-to-back Governor’s Cup titles at Thunder Road. Corliss now has three Late Model victories this season.

Corliss took the lead over New Hampshire’s Derrick O’Donnell and never looked back. The hometown racer won his 23rd Late Model race of his career.

NASCAR’s Ryan Preece joined in on the action at Thunder Road on Thursday night. Preece finished in 10th place at the end of the 150 laps.

“It’s a great place to be. It’s great for racers and the racetrack is really tough. I haven’t been to this place and I wanted to see it first hand” said Preece.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott finished in 18th place. Scott handed off the Governor’s cup to Jason Corliss after his victory.

