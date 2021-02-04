Jesse McPherson named Hockey East Goaltender of the Month runner-up

It was an abbreviated January for UVM freshman goalie Jesse McPherson and the Catamounts, but it was also an impressive January.

When Vermont athletics announced its department-wide pause, the Cats were 4-0 in January and in the midst of a 5-1 start: the program’s best-ever start to conference play.

A big part of the success was McPherson, who began the month with two shutouts and another victory in a 29-save performance against UConn. Hockey East must have seen that sample size, though small, as reason to name McPherson runner-up for the conference’s Goaltender of the Month honor.

UVM returns from its pause on Tuesday, Feb. 9 on the road against Merrimack, and the pause has kept McPherson atop the national leaderboard in goalie statistics. McPherson is first in win-loss record as the only undefeated keeper left in the NCAA, and top-two in save percentage (.973, T-1st) and goals-against average (.655, 2nd).