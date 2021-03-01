Jessie McPherson named finalist for Hockey East Rookie of the Year

UVM women’s hockey’s standout keeper may claim some more honors before the season is over.

First-year goalie Jessie McPherson has been named a finalist for Hockey East Rookie of the Year, the conference announced Monday.

McPherson was named to the All-Rookie team last week, and took home Rookie of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week awards during the regular season.

In seven starts, she posted an NCAA eighth-best 1.57 goals-against-average along with an impressive .938 save percentage, and began her college career with two shutouts in her first two starts.

The winner for Hockey East Rookie of the Year will be announced before the conference semifinals on Wednesday, March 3.