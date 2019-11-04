John Becker notices growth in his underclassmen

With two exhibition games completed before the 2019-20 season kicks off underclassmen have improved their game on the court.

The majority of the men’s basketball roster is filled with underclassmen. In last night’s exhibition against St. Mike’s the Catamounts held a strong lead into the second half, which allowed more playing time for some of the younger guys.

Since last season, head coach John Becker has noticed a lot of growth in the sophomore class.

“I mean, for the sophomore class that played last year, they were inconsistent. I’ve seen a lot of growth in them. I always feel that your biggest growth as a player in your college career is between freshman and sophomore year. You know, freshman year very few guys come in and are starters or heavy rotation guys. A lot of the guys have inconsistent minutes and that was the case with our freshman class last year. Ryan Davis changed his body, he’s playing great as we talked about. I think Isaiah Powell looks a lot more confident out there, Robin, same thing” said Becker.

The young guys led Vermont in points against the Purple Knights. Ryan Davis tallied 17 points and five rebounds.

The Catamounts open the season on the road facing St. Bonaventure Friday, November 8