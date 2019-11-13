John Becker plans to redshirt Isaiah Powell

First reported by Local 22/44’s Lauren Walsh, UVM men’s basketball head coach John Becker said on Tuesday that he is likely going to redshirt sophomore forward Isaiah Powell for the 2019-2020 season.

Last season, Powell played in 33 games, two of which he started, and averaged 5.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

So far, Powell has not played in a game in 2019, but he did appear in both of UVM’s exhibition contests.

Becker said the redshirt was a mutual decision between him and Powell.

“The way the team fits, I don’t want to waste a year of him playing less than ten minutes a night, or whatever it may be, because I think he’s going to be a really important piece for us in the future,” Becker explained.

“So this gives him another year to kind of develop, mature, grow.”

Becker also said he expects Powell to be ready to play in the early portion of this season in the event that something changes and they need him to contribute.