Josh Gordon sells Patriots Super Bowl LIII ring for $138K at auction

Former New England Patriot Josh Gordon sold his Super Bowl LIII ring at auction for $138,000 according to SportsCollectorsDaily.com. Gordon recieved the Super Bowl ring as a member of the Patriots in 2018.

Gordon did not play in Super Bowl LIII. He was suspended by the NFL in December. Gordon finished the season with 41 catches and four touchdowns for 737 yards. Even though Gordon didn’t play in the Super Bowl, he was rewarded a ring for his time during the regular season.

It’s unclear why Gordon decided to auction off his Super Bowl ring. Gordon was waived by the Patriots in October 2019 and signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Heritage Auction company promoted Gordon’s ring as “The sixth and final Patriots ring of the Brady era!” You can find the ring’s listing here.