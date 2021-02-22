Josie Larkins to return for fifth year with UVM women’s basketball

The Vermont women’s basketball roster will return every player on its roster when next season rolls around.

Josie Larkins, the lone senior on the roster, will return for her fifth season on the roster as a result of the NCAA’s blanket waiver of eligibility for student-athletes.

The senior guard will play next year as a graduate student, and the Catamounts will get one of their leading scorers back after cutting the 2020-21 season short.

Larkins has not missed a game in her college career, and has made 37 straight starts for UVM. She has also finished second on the team in scoring the past two seasons, and led Vermont in assists last season with four per game.

As a junior, Larkins tied a single-season program record with 69 made three-pointers, and scored an average of 13.2 points per game. She followed that performance with an 11.5 points per game effort in her abbreviated senior campaign.

“We are excited that Josie will be returning for another season in a UVM jersey and earning her graduate degree,” UVM head coach Alisa Kresge said in the team’s announcement on Monday. “Josie has been instrumental in creating the strong foundation of our program and is an excellent example of what UVM student-athletes embody. Josie has developed into one of the top guards in the America East and been a teammate that challenges others to be better every practice. We are looking forward to next season with Josie’s continued leadership, the return of our youthful team and the addition of three newcomers.”