Catamounts close out home portion of schedule this weekend against nationally ranked Huskies

UVM men’s hockey is closing out the 2019-20 campaign on the road facing UMass.

Before the Catamounts finish the season, there’s a home series against Northeastern.

While the Cats are celebrating senior night on Saturday, it’s also head coach Kevin Sneddon’s final series at Gutterson fieldhouse.

Sneddon led the green and gold for the past 17 years. To hear from head coach Sneddon watch the video above.

Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Friday & Saturday night at Gutterson.