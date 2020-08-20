Killington Cup canceled among COVID concerns

The Alpine World Cup will not be stopping in Killington for the first time in four years.

“It’s unfortunate that we can’t bring thousands of fans together for another World Cup race this season, but we fully support the FIS’ decision and know it’s best for the health and well-being of our community,” Killington Resort president and general manager Mike Solimano said in a press release on Thursday.

In addition to the women’s races at Killington that were scheduled from Nov. 28-29, races in Lake Louise, Canada and Beaver Creek, Colo. have also been called off.

Burke Mountain Academy grad and two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin shared her disappointment in a social media video on Thursday:

👋! Just wanted to take some time to share my thoughts on the recent news about the @fisalpine World Cup races in the fall shifting to Europe from North America.



I think by now everyone probably knows that @killingtonmtn is my favorite race…(cont. in comments below) pic.twitter.com/CXMcb7q45U — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) August 20, 2020

The World Cup Tour will return to Killington from Nov. 27-28, 2021 for the fifth installment of the Killington Cup.