BURLINGTON, VT – On Tuesday afternoon, Vermont women’s head basketball coach, Alisa Kresge was named the 2022-23 America East Coach of the Year.

It is the first time a UVM women’s head coach has won the award since 2002, which was also the last time they won the America East Regular Season title.

Vermont puts their 14 game win streak on the line when they begin post-season play, at home, with Bryant, on Wednesday night.

Full details on Kresge’s honor, in the video above.