The season may be over but that has not ended the accolades for the Vermont women’s basketball team. Head Coach Alisa Kresge was named the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Division 1 Coach of the Year.

This is a follow up from her winning the America East Coach of the Year as well.

The honor comes after a 25 win season, that included a 17 game win streak, and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

