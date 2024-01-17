Champlain, NY – Northeastern Clinton’s, Bailee Lafountain needed just 2 points to join the 1,000 point club on Monday night.

It would take less than 2 minutes for her to do so. After getting fouled on a lay up attempt, Bailee would go to the free throw line. She would make both shots, giving her exactly 1,000 for her great high school basketball career.

The game would take a short break to honor, Lafountain with the game ball. She scored a game high 27 points to now give her 1,025 for her career.’

See her milestone night, hear from Bailee, and get the full highlights from their game with Saranac Lake, all in the video above.