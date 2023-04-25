The Vermont Lake Monsters have released their upcoming 2023 Promotional Schedule for the summer ahead.

There will be 5 giveaways, 3 fireworks nights & 3 Hot Dog Hysteria nights.

For more on those big days this summer, click on the video above.

Then check out the full list of promotional nights, below.

The Vermont Lake Monsters’ Promotional Schedule for the Summer of 2023

May

24th: Opening Night

26th: Educator Appreciation Night

27th: Burlington Surf Club, Beach Towel Giveaway

28th: Marathon Night

June

3rd: Make-A-Wish Night, POST GAME FIREWORKS NIGHT

6th: Hot Dog Hysteria

7th: Burlington Electric Department Night

8th: Amazing Tyler’s Balancing Act

13th: Maple Ridge Memory Care Night

14th: First Responders Night

15th: Community Bank Night & Visor Giveaway

18th: Father’s Day & Men’s Health Awareness

23rd: Fit Friday

24th: Vermont Expos Night, POST GAME FIREWORKS

25th: Halloween Night

27th: Hot Dog Hysteria

29th: Vermont Federal Credit Union Night & Hat Giveaway

30th: Vermont Maple Kings Night

July

5th: Military Appreciation Night

6th: Burlington Electric Department Night

8th: Dig In For Pete

9th: Bike Me Out To The Ballgame

14th: Breast Cancer Awareness Night

15th: Star Wars Night, POST GAME FIREWORKS

16th: Cots Night

18th: Hot Dog Hysteria

19th: Xfinity Night & Fleece Blanket Giveaway

24th: Home Run Derby

25th: All-Star Game

29th: Keurig Dr. Pepper Night & Lunch Bag Giveaway

30th: Champ’s Birthday

August

1st: Entertaining Elders Appearance

3rd: Summer of Love Night

4th: Fan Appreciation & Handy Cars Night