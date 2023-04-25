The Vermont Lake Monsters have released their upcoming 2023 Promotional Schedule for the summer ahead.
There will be 5 giveaways, 3 fireworks nights & 3 Hot Dog Hysteria nights.
Then check out the full list of promotional nights, below.
The Vermont Lake Monsters’ Promotional Schedule for the Summer of 2023
May
24th: Opening Night
26th: Educator Appreciation Night
27th: Burlington Surf Club, Beach Towel Giveaway
28th: Marathon Night
June
3rd: Make-A-Wish Night, POST GAME FIREWORKS NIGHT
6th: Hot Dog Hysteria
7th: Burlington Electric Department Night
8th: Amazing Tyler’s Balancing Act
13th: Maple Ridge Memory Care Night
14th: First Responders Night
15th: Community Bank Night & Visor Giveaway
18th: Father’s Day & Men’s Health Awareness
23rd: Fit Friday
24th: Vermont Expos Night, POST GAME FIREWORKS
25th: Halloween Night
27th: Hot Dog Hysteria
29th: Vermont Federal Credit Union Night & Hat Giveaway
30th: Vermont Maple Kings Night
July
5th: Military Appreciation Night
6th: Burlington Electric Department Night
8th: Dig In For Pete
9th: Bike Me Out To The Ballgame
14th: Breast Cancer Awareness Night
15th: Star Wars Night, POST GAME FIREWORKS
16th: Cots Night
18th: Hot Dog Hysteria
19th: Xfinity Night & Fleece Blanket Giveaway
24th: Home Run Derby
25th: All-Star Game
29th: Keurig Dr. Pepper Night & Lunch Bag Giveaway
30th: Champ’s Birthday
August
1st: Entertaining Elders Appearance
3rd: Summer of Love Night
4th: Fan Appreciation & Handy Cars Night