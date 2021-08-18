Lake Monsters beat Pittsfield, force winner-take-all game three

Futures League Champion will be decided at Centennial Field on Thursday

The final game of the Futures League season will come through Burlington.

The Lake Monsters rebounded from a rough game one loss to handle Pittsfield 12-5 and force a game three finale at Centennial Field.

Tyler Pettit goes HUGE for the Monsters in the 4th inning of game 2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H3kfM7Gi9I — Vermont Lake Monsters (@VTLakeMonsters) August 19, 2021

Vermont slugger Tyler Pettit came through with a three-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Monsters their first lead of the contest, and they stayed in front for the rest of the contest. The team scored three runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull away and even the championship series at one game a piece.

Vermont and Pittsfield return to Centennial Field for a winner-take-all game three on Thursday, Aug. 19.