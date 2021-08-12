Lake Monsters blanked by Pittsfield

The second-place Suns stifled Vermont at Centennial Field on Thursday night.

Four Pittsfield pitchers combined for a four-hit shutout, and the bats did the rest to handle the Lake Monsters 8-0 in the penultimate game of the regular season.

It was only the third shutout loss of the season for Vermont, and its first since June 25. The Lake Monsters had a five-game win streak snapped in the defeat, and fell to 42-23 this season.

The two teams conclude the regular season at Centennial Field on Friday, Aug. 13 at 7:05 p.m. The Futures League playoffs will then begin on Saturday, Aug. 14.