Vermont used a late-game surge to snap its four-game losing streak on Friday night.

The Monsters battled through much of the game tied with Worcester, but Vermont piled it on in the later innings to earn a 12-2 mercy rule win over the Bravehearts to close out the homestand at Centennial Field.

Vermont improved to 2-5 this season as the team gets set to go on the road. The Lake Monsters next contest takes them to Westfield for a battle against the Starfires on Saturday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m.