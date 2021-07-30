Lake Monsters complete sweep over New Britain Bees

Monsters rally back to dominate Bees

The Lake Monsters wrapped up a perfect 4-0 homestand with a dominant 9-1 win on Friday night. Brett Hansen started on the mound for the monsters and allowed only one run, three hits, and tallied eight strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Vermont rallied back from a 1-0 deficit and secured a 9-1 win. The Lake Monsters have now won seven of their last eight games.

Vermont improves to 33-20 overall and is 1.5 games ahead in first place. The Monsters will travel to New Britain on Saturday. The first game is a nine-inning contest airing on NESN at 12 p.m. followed by a seven-inning contest at 6:30 p.m.

