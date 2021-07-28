Lake Monsters continue winning ways sweeping Nashua Silver Knights

The Vermont Lake Monsters secured a 6-5 victory over Nashua on Wednesday night. The Monsters have now won 19 out of their last 21 games.

Nashua opened up a 3-0 lead over Vermont in the first inning with a three-run double from Logan Ott. Lake Monsters first baseman M.J. Metz put Vermont on the board in the bottom of the first with a single.

Vermont’s Andrew Bergeron launched off a home run in the second inning, shortly after Chris Brown followed with another solo shot. The Monsters tied the game up at 3-3.

Vermont tacked on a few more runs to skid past the Silver Knights 6-5. The Lake Monsters are now in sole possession of first place in the FCBL.

The Monsters continue its homestand hosting New Britain for a two-game series on Thursday and Friday. First pitch for Thursday’s game at Centennial is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.