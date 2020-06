The Vermont Lake Monsters released a statement to social media regarding the 2020 season.

“We are awaiting an update from Major League Baseball in regard to our schedule. MLB is currently ongoing negotiations to determine what this season will look like. As a result we do not expect to start on time”

The Monsters are scheduled to open up the season on June 15 hosting Tri City. Local 22/44 will keep you updated with the status of the Lake Monsters season.

Hopeful we’ll receive an update from the Lake Monsters regarding the 2020 season soon: https://t.co/auNNZan7VQ — Ang Martinez (@AngMartinezTV) June 10, 2020