Lake Monsters drop opening game of FCBL Championship Series

The Vermont Lake Monsters fell to Pittsfield 10-2 in game one of the FCBL Championship Series.

Related Content Lake Monsters sweep Worcester, advance to FCBL Championship

Pittsfield got on the board early with a run-scoring hit by pitch in the first inning. The suns came out firing with three home runs, including two three-run homers. Pittsfield’s Cabot Maher led off the third inning with a solo homer.

Vermont will look to even the series on Wednesday night at Pittsfield. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. If the Lake Monsters win, the third game will take place at Centennial Field on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights from Tuesday’s game.