Lake Monsters eager to begin 2021 season

The countdown is officially on for the Vermont Lake Monsters home opener. On Saturday, the Monsters finally make its return to Centennial Field.

Players shared their excitement for the return of baseball in Burlington. There’s a lot of changes for the Monsters in the 2021 campaign. A new manager, players, and entire new league. But, the excitement to play at historic Centennial Field remains the same.

“Coming off of covid, I think everybody is excited to be out and about. It’s a wonderful facility in a great town that from all indications is rabid about their baseball. So, I’m really excited to be up here and I know the kids are excited to” said manager Pete Wilk.

Middlebury College pitcher Evan Stewart shared how thrilled he is to be a member of the Lake Monsters roster in its first season as a team in the FCBL.

“It’s really exciting. It’s a great league, a great team with a lot of really good players. To be a part of it is definitely an honor. I’m excited to come out and play again” said Stewart.

The Lake Monsters are scheduled to host Norwich on Saturday in the 2021 home opener. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Centennial Field.