The Lake Monsters continued its homestand at Centennial with a dominant 9-4 win over the Westfield Starfires Wednesday night.

The Monsters scored five runs in the eighth inning to secure victory. Vermont returns to action on Thursday evening hosting the Pittsfield Suns. The Monsters are now on the hunt for its tenth straight win. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Watch the video above to catch up on early game highlights.