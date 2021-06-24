Lake Monsters fall short against Brockton

The Monsters scored first, but the Rox scored more at Centennial Field on Thursday night.

Andrew Bergeron got the scoring started when he came through on a wild pitch to put the Lake Monsters ahead 1-0, but Brockton answered in the seventh and used a big ninth inning to escape with a 4-3 victory.

The Lake Monsters tried to even the score in the bottom of the ninth, but Vermont fell just short in the defeat.

Vermont wraps up the short two-game homestand against Brockton on Friday, June 25 at 7:05 p.m.