Lake Monsters handle Silver Knights

Vermont needs one more win to clinch first place

The Monsters became the first team to hit 40 wins this season in Sunday’s meeting against Nashua.

Vermont fell behind 1-0, but scored the next seven runs to take care of the last-place Silver Knights 7-1 at Centennial Field.

The Lake Monsters’ impressive stretch continues with their 28th win in the last 32 games, and now Vermont needs just one more victory to finish the season in first place.

Just four games remain on Vermont’s regular season schedule, and next up is a two-game slate against Westfield starting on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 7:05pm at Centennial Field.