Lake Monsters historic win streak snapped

The Vermont Lake Monsters set a new FCBL record winning 14 games straight. The Brockton Rox snapped that record in game two of Wednesday’s doubleheader at Centennial.

Brockton secured a 5-2 win over Vermont to put the 14-game streak to an end. The Monsters return to action on Friday, July 23 on the road at Pittsfield.

Vermont is back in Burlington at Centennial on Tuesday, July 27 hosting the Nashua Silver Knights.

The 2021 FCBL regular season wraps up in three weeks. The Lake Monsters currently sit in second place behind Brockton and are in a great spot heading towards the postseason.

The Futures League playoffs consist of the top four teams. Postseason play will be a best-of-three format for both the semifinals and championship series. In the semifinals, the #1 seed will play the #4 seed and the #2 seed will play the #3 seed.

Vermont sits in second place with a .0578 percentage. The Monsters have the most wins in the league with 26.