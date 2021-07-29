Lake Monsters hold off New Britain

The Vermont Lake Monsters keep its first place mark in the FCBL standings after a 1-0 victory over New Britain on Thursday night.

Vermont’s Anthony Stephan hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning for the lone run of the game.

CVU graduate Ian Parent put on a show on the mound. Parent allowed only four hits, no runs, and recorded nine strikeouts in four innings pitched. Silas Reed tallied five strikeouts in two innings pitched. Will Hesslink, Isaiah Rhodes, and Wyatt Cameron all pitched one inning for Vermont. All five pitchers combined for 21 strikeouts against New Britain in Thursday’s contest.

The Lake Monsters have now won 20 out of their last 22 games played. The Monsters are scheduled to close out its two-game set with the Bees on Friday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Centennial.