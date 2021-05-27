Lake Monsters home opener just two days away

The Vermont Lake Monsters welcome the Norwich Sea Unicorns on Saturday night to Centennial Field.

It’s a new era for the Monsters joining a new league, having a new manger, and new players. But fans can still expect the same fun environment when attending games at historic Centennial.

Lake Monsters manager Pete Wilk noted that this team is still getting to know each other. There will be a lot of growth from the Monsters from day one of practice, to mid-season.

“I’m fully aware of the history. I have a lot of respect for what’s going on here historically. I’m humbled by the opportunity to continue the strong Vermont baseball experience up here” said Wilk.

Watch the video above to head from manager Pete Wilk and pitcher Evan Stewart ahead of Saturday’s game.