The Vermont Lake Monsters lost their home opener to the Westfield Starfires on Friday evening.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning. Colby Broullete hit an RBI to put Vermont up 1-0 in the third. The Monsters built a strong lead at the bottom of the fourth after scoring five runs. Some of these runs came from Burlington Native David Montgomery who hit an RBI double in the fourth. The Starfires stormed back into the game late as they scored five of their own in the eighth inning. Westfield went on to win in overtime 10-7.

Vermont starting pitcher Tim Noone allowed two runs in the six innings he pitched.

This is the first time in the Lake Monster’s 28 year history where their first two games to start the season went to extra innings. Eight of the ten runs Westfield scored were due to errors by the Lake Monsters.

The Monster’s will play their next game on Saturday, May 28 against the New Britain Bees. First pitch is set for 6:05 from Centennial Field.