Lake Monsters rally past Nashua to start series

A big eighth inning carried Vermont to victory on Monday night at Centennial Field.

Monsters first baseman M.J. Metz broke the 3-3 tie with an RBI double and Vermont added one more insurance run to beat the Silver Knights 6-3 in game one of the two-game series in Burlington.

Metz crushed a solo home run in the bottom of the second to give the Lake Monsters their first run of the ballgame, and finished the day 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI’s.

The Lake Monsters began a two-game win streak with the victory, and will look to make it three in a row when they host Nashua on Tuesday, July 6 at 7:05 p.m.