Lake Monsters secure victory over Pittsfield Suns

The Vermont Lake Monsters have climbed the Futures League standings. At the beginning of July, Vermont was in second to last place. Now, just two weeks later, the Monsters sit at third place.

Vermont welcomed the Pittsfield Suns to Centennial Field on Thursday night. The Suns took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. But, Vermont responded. Noah Granet hit a solo homer in the bottom of the first to put the Lake Monsters on the board. Granet notched his third homerun of the season.

Vermont scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and eventually defeated Pittsfield 8-4. With the win, the Monsters secured its 10th straight victory. CVU graduate Ian Parent retired 15 of 18 batters faced in five innings.

The Lake Monsters will face the Suns again on Friday night in Burlington. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Watch the video above for highlights from Thursday’s game in Burlington.