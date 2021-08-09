Lake Monsters set new FCBL wins record, can clinch first place with one more

Vermont’s remarkable stretch has put them in the driver’s seat atop the FCBL standings.

The Lake Monsters continued their torrid pace last night, and set a new Futures League record with their 40th win of the season against Nashua. The previous record was held by the 2012 Nashua Silver Knights, who notched 39 wins in just 52 games. Vermont will finish this Futures League season having played 66 games.

The Monsters have now also won 28 of their last 32 games, and one more win will seal up the top spot in the FCBL at season’s end.

Vermont has four games left on the regular season slate, and gets to play them all at Centennial Field. Next up, the Lake Monsters host Westfield for a two-game slate starting on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 7:05 p.m.