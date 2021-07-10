Lake Monsters shutout New Britain

The Vermont Lake Monsters won its seventh game straight. Vermont defeated New Britain 5-0 on Saturday night at Centennial.

Former U-32 standout and potential MLB draft pick Owen Kellington started on the mound for the Monsters. He allowed one hit, no runs, and struckout four batters in three innings pitched. Patrick Harrington also tallied four strikeouts in three innings pitched.

The Monsters opened up a 3-0 lead over the Bees in the bottom of the fifth inning. Justin Rubin recorded three RBI’s in Saturday’s contest. Andrew Bergeron tallied a two-run double to secure the Monsters 5-0 win.

The Lake Monsters (19-18) are over the .500 mark for the first time this season since holding a 9-8 record on June 16th.

Vermont and New Britain meet again on Sunday at Centennial. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.