Lake Monsters skid past Brockton Rox

The Vermont Lake Monsters secured game one over the Brockton Rox. Vermont took down Brockton 4-3 in Thursday’s game at Centennial Field.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the second inning. The Lake Monsters took a 2-0 lead when M.J. Metz chopped the ball out to a gap at center field sending Brian Schaub home to score. Then, Andrew Bergeron was walked with the bases loaded and sent M.J. Metz home.

Vermont pitcher Billy Oldham allowed only five hits, one run, and struck out two batters through six innings. Oldham faced 24 batters in Thursday’s game.

Later, the Rox clawed back and tied the game up 3-3. Daniel Carinci hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Vermont a 4-3 advantage over Brockton.

The Lake Monsters close out its two-game series against the Rox on Friday night at Centennial Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.