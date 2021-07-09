Lake Monsters sweep Norwich in Friday’s doubleheader

Monsters return to .500

With Friday’s wins, the Lake Monsters have now won its last six games straight.

The Monsters defeated the Sea Unicorns 4-0 in game one which resumed after being suspended on Thursday night at Centennial. Brian Schaub had a two-out RBI double in the fifth inning to put the Monsters ahead 3-0.

Colchester’s Tom Vesosky set the perfect bunt to send Francis Ferguson home to score. Vermont defeated Norwich 4-0.

In game two of the night, the Monsters secured a 7-2 win over the Sea Unicorns.

The Monsters continue its homestand hosting the New Britain Bees at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday. Owen Kellington is scheduled to start on the mound in Saturday’s contest.

