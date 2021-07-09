Lake Monsters sweep Norwich in Friday’s doubleheader

With Friday’s wins, the Lake Monsters have now won its last six games straight.

The Monsters defeated the Sea Unicorns 4-0 in game one which resumed after being suspended on Thursday night at Centennial. Brian Schaub had a two-out RBI double in the fifth inning to put the Monsters ahead 3-0.

Colchester’s Tom Vesosky set the perfect bunt to send Francis Ferguson home to score. Vermont defeated Norwich 4-0.

In game two of the night, the Monsters secured a 7-2 win over the Sea Unicorns.

The Monsters continue its homestand hosting the New Britain Bees at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday. Owen Kellington is scheduled to start on the mound in Saturday’s contest.