The Vermont Lake Monsters worked its way back from a 3-0 deficit to take down Westfield 7-4. The Monsters are now 30-4 in their last 34 games played.

CVU graduate Ian Parent allowed three runs on six hits over four innings. Vermont wraps up the regular-season with two more games on Thursday and Friday against Pittsfield. Both games are slated to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights from Wednesday’s game