Lake Monsters sweep Worcester, advance to FCBL Championship

Vermont punched its ticket to the Futures League Championship series on Sunday night in Worcester.

The Lake Monsters took the lead in the first inning of play, and narrowly held on late for the 4-3 win and a best-of-three series sweep against the Bravehearts.

Championship bound 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/NRzt6m60bs — Vermont Lake Monsters (@VTLakeMonsters) August 15, 2021

Patrick Harrington turned in a brilliant start on the mound for Vermont, and went six innings with two runs allowed and eight strikeouts in the win.

Vermont turns its attention to the winner of a Brockton-Pittsfield game three matchup on Monday to decide its championship opponent. The best-of-three FCBL final will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Centennial Field.