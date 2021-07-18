Lake Monsters tie Futures League record with 13th consecutive victory

Vermont matched history in its first-ever home run derby tiebreaker at Centennial Field.

The Monsters finished the tenth inning tied 1-1 with Worcester, and Ethan Anderson hit the lone long ball of the tiebreaker to send Vermont to its 13th win in a row. That mark ties Nashua’s 2012 record of most consecutive victories.

Ethan Anderson CALLS GAME here at Centennial for the Monsters 13th win in a row via HR derby tie breaker! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sy2yVrdizy — Vermont Lake Monsters (@VTLakeMonsters) July 19, 2021

The win put Vermont just one game behind first place in the Futures League standings, and the Lake Monsters will make a play for the top spot when they host league-leading Brockton in a doubleheader on Monday, July 20 starting at 6:05 p.m.