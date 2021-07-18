Lake Monsters tie Futures League record with 13th consecutive victory

Vermont matched history in its first-ever home run derby tiebreaker at Centennial Field.
The Monsters finished the tenth inning tied 1-1 with Worcester, and Ethan Anderson hit the lone long ball of the tiebreaker to send Vermont to its 13th win in a row. That mark ties Nashua’s 2012 record of most consecutive victories.
The win put Vermont just one game behind first place in the Futures League standings, and the Lake Monsters will make a play for the top spot when they host league-leading Brockton in a doubleheader on Monday, July 20 starting at 6:05 p.m.