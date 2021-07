The magic continued for Vermont at Centennial Field on Friday night.

The visiting Suns exploded for five runs in the third, but a seventh-inning Lake Monsters rally sent the game to extras, and set the stage for a walk-off bunt from M.J. Metz as Vermont topped Pittsfield 6-5.

A beautiful 𝑾𝑨𝑳𝑲-𝑶𝑭𝑭 bunt from @mjmetzv to make it 11 in a row for the Monsters!! 🔥#GOLakeMonsters pic.twitter.com/lqnnVB2lG8 — Vermont Lake Monsters (@VTLakeMonsters) July 17, 2021

Vermont claimed its 11th victory in a row with the dramatic finish, and the homestand continues with Worcester coming to town to start a two-game set on Saturday, July 17 at 6:05 p.m.