Lake Monsters win first Futures League home game against Norwich

The wait proved to be worth it in the Lake Monsters’ home opener on Saturday night.

Vermont third baseman Noah Granet smashed a three-run home run in the sixth inning that made the difference in the Monsters’ 6-3 win over the Norwich Sea Unicorns at Centennial Field.

The game was Vermont’s first at the ballpark in 638 days, when the team was still a minor league affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

The Lake Monsters improved to 1-1 this season, and Vermont continues the series against Norwich on Sunday, May 30. First pitch at Centennial Field is currently slated for 5:05 p.m.