Lake Monsters win rain-shortened contest against Nashua

Vermont gets its 18th win in the last 20 games

Vermont sent the Hot Dog Hysteria crowd home happy on Tuesday night.

The Lake Monsters only trailed for one half inning, and Ethan Anderson tallied the would-be game winner with a two-out, two-RBI double in the bottom of the third inning. Ethan Firestone picked up some more insurance with a solo home run in the fourth, and Vermont earned the 3-1 win in a rain-shortened seven-inning game.

The Monsters finished the night in a tie for first place, and the squad has won 18 of its last 20 games. Vermont wraps up the two-game series against Nashua at Centennial Field on Wednesday, July 28 at 7:05 p.m.