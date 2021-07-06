Lake Monsters win third straight, sweep two-game set against Nashua

Another big day from M.J. Metz helped the Lake Monsters to a solid victory at Centennial Field on Tuesday night.

The Vermont first basemen kept swinging the hot back, and posted a 3-for-5 night with two RBI’s as the Lake Monsters took down Nashua 7-2 and earned the two-game series sweep.

Lake Monsters pitching Brett Hansen helped the cause on the mound and tossed five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits in the win.

Next up, the script is flipped as Vermont goes on the road to Nashua for another matchup with the Silver Knights. Game time on Wednesday, July 7 is set for 6 p.m.