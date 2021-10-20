Lake Monsters named FCBL Organization of the Year

The Lake Monsters are putting one last cherry on top of its success this year.

Vermont has been named FCBL Organization of the Year after winning the league championship in its first season as a member of the Futures League.

In addition to this honor, Lake Monsters Senior Vice President CJ Knudsen was named FCBL Executive of the Year.

Vermont collected a number of individual accolades this season, including Pitcher of the Year (Patrick Harrington), Top Pro Prospect (Ethan Anderson) and Co-Manager of the Year (Pete Wilk).