Lake Monsters named FCBL Organization of the Year

Lake Monsters

Vermont won 2021 league title in first FCBL season

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Lake Monsters are putting one last cherry on top of its success this year.

Vermont has been named FCBL Organization of the Year after winning the league championship in its first season as a member of the Futures League.

In addition to this honor, Lake Monsters Senior Vice President CJ Knudsen was named FCBL Executive of the Year.

Vermont collected a number of individual accolades this season, including Pitcher of the Year (Patrick Harrington), Top Pro Prospect (Ethan Anderson) and Co-Manager of the Year (Pete Wilk).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending