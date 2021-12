Vermont plays 10 of its first 13 games at home

There will be plenty of chances to watch the 2021 champs in Burlington this FCBL season.

Vermont begins its second Futures League campaign on the road on Thursday, May 26, but opens the home slate the following day, and will play ten of its first 13 games at Centennial Field.

The Lake Monsters are set to play 36 of their 64 regular season games on home field, but the team will finish the campaign on the road in Brockton on Sunday, Aug. 7.

