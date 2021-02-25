Vermont Lake Monsters to be sold, join FCBL

Thursday afternoon it was announced the Lake Monsters will be sold and become a member of the Futures League. The Futures League, also known as the FCBL is a collegiate summer baseball league.

The FCBL is currently a seven-team league. It has five franchises in Massachusetts and one each in Connecticut and New Hampshire.

In a release sent out by the Lake Monsters General Manager Joe Doud, the deal is contingent on a handful of agreements. Including a new lease from the University of Vermont which owns Centennial Field.

The Lake Monsters are being sold to the investment group, Nos Amours Baseball Club. Chris English leads the group, he is a long time affiliated, independent and college summer league owner & operator.

“We have all been fortunate to be able to share our summer evenings with you over the past 28

years. The landscape has changed and this transition will allow the Lake Monsters to create

amazing summertime memories for years to come.”, said Kyle Bostwick Lake Monsters Vice

President. “We are all looking forward to continuing to root for the home team, and we thank all

of our fans, partners, staff, and supporters for an amazing ride.”

A formal announcement is expected to be made when the sale of the ballclub is complete.