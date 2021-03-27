Lake Region girls’ basketball completes unbeaten season with D3 title

Lady Rangers dominate Commodores for D3 crown

Lake Region girls’ hoops defeated #3 Vergennes 53-37 in the div. III title game at Barre Aud. The Lady Rangers earned its first outright championship since 2009.

Last season, due to the playoffs being canceled due to COVID-19 hitting, Lake Region shared a piece of the title with three other teams.

At the half in Saturday’s contest, the Lady Rangers led 25-20 with a breakaway layup by Tia Martinez before the buzzer.

Ultimately, the Rangers powered in the second half and notched 28 points to win it all 53-37. Lake Region finishes the 20-21 campaign at a perfect 12-0.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights as Lake Region captured another div. III title.

