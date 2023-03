St. Albans, VT – The Colchester, BFA St. Albans boy’s first round playoff game would come down to the final 2 seconds before the higher seeded Bobwhites would pull out the win.

BFA had a lead most of the first half, but late in the second quarter, the Lakers would go on a run just before the half, getting them within three points.

It would stay close throughout, before BFA claims the victory in the final couple seconds.

Highlights from the state tournament playoff game, in the video above.